2/12/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Evening at 39°F in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 39.2°F. Winds are mild at 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation this evening.
Earlier today, the weather was partly cloudy with a high of 52.5°F and a low of 30.6°F. Wind speeds reached up to 6.2 mph, but no precipitation occurred as the chance stood firm at 0%.
Tonight, the clear skies will persist, and temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 37.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease a bit to 5 mph. There is no precipitation expected as we move into the overnight hours.
Residents can anticipate continued clear conditions without any active weather warnings affecting the area. The placid weather offers a serene night ahead in Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|53°F
|31°F
|Partly cloudy
|Friday
|58°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|63°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|53°F
|49°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|65°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|63°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
