2/12/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Evening at 39°F in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 39.2°F. Winds are mild at 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation this evening.

Earlier today, the weather was partly cloudy with a high of 52.5°F and a low of 30.6°F. Wind speeds reached up to 6.2 mph, but no precipitation occurred as the chance stood firm at 0%.

Tonight, the clear skies will persist, and temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 37.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease a bit to 5 mph. There is no precipitation expected as we move into the overnight hours.

Residents can anticipate continued clear conditions without any active weather warnings affecting the area. The placid weather offers a serene night ahead in Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 53°F Low 31°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 39°F · feels 32°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 5:24pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 53°F 31°F Partly cloudy Friday 58°F 29°F Overcast Saturday 63°F 35°F Drizzle: light Sunday 53°F 49°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 65°F 44°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 48°F Overcast Wednesday 63°F 55°F Overcast

