Thursday, February 12, 2026
Home Weather 2/12/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Evening at 39°F in Rutherford County

2/12/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Evening at 39°F in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 39.2°F. Winds are mild at 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation this evening.

Earlier today, the weather was partly cloudy with a high of 52.5°F and a low of 30.6°F. Wind speeds reached up to 6.2 mph, but no precipitation occurred as the chance stood firm at 0%.

Tonight, the clear skies will persist, and temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 37.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease a bit to 5 mph. There is no precipitation expected as we move into the overnight hours.

Residents can anticipate continued clear conditions without any active weather warnings affecting the area. The placid weather offers a serene night ahead in Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
53°F
Low
31°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
39°F · feels 32°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
5:24pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 53°F 31°F Partly cloudy
Friday 58°F 29°F Overcast
Saturday 63°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 53°F 49°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 65°F 44°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 48°F Overcast
Wednesday 63°F 55°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

×