2/12/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Cold Start at 32°F, High 53°F Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 31.5°F, light winds at 2 mph, and no precipitation. The skies are clear, offering a crisp and chilly start to the day.

Later today, temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 52.7°F under increasing cloud cover, with the wind speeds expected to rise slightly to a maximum of 6.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no measurable precipitation expected.

Tonight, the cloudiness will continue with temperatures forecasted to drop to a low of 38.3°F. Winds will remain relatively gentle, peaking at 5.9 mph, and the likelihood of rain stays very low at around 1%.

In summary, expect a day starting with clear skies and transitioning to overcast conditions, with consistently low precipitation chances and mild temperatures throughout both day and night.

Today's Details High 53°F Low 31°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 31°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 5:24pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 53°F 31°F Overcast Friday 58°F 27°F Overcast Saturday 56°F 41°F Drizzle: light Sunday 58°F 51°F Rain showers: slight Monday 61°F 48°F Overcast Tuesday 66°F 47°F Overcast Wednesday 71°F 55°F Overcast

