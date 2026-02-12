2/12/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Cold Start at 32°F, High 53°F Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 31.5°F, light winds at 2 mph, and no precipitation. The skies are clear, offering a crisp and chilly start to the day.
Later today, temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 52.7°F under increasing cloud cover, with the wind speeds expected to rise slightly to a maximum of 6.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no measurable precipitation expected.
Tonight, the cloudiness will continue with temperatures forecasted to drop to a low of 38.3°F. Winds will remain relatively gentle, peaking at 5.9 mph, and the likelihood of rain stays very low at around 1%.
In summary, expect a day starting with clear skies and transitioning to overcast conditions, with consistently low precipitation chances and mild temperatures throughout both day and night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|53°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|58°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|56°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|58°F
|51°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|61°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|71°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
