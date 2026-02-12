Thursday, February 12, 2026
2/12/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Cold Start at 32°F, High 53°F Today

2/12/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Cold Start at 32°F, High 53°F Today

By
Source Staff
-
0
4

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 31.5°F, light winds at 2 mph, and no precipitation. The skies are clear, offering a crisp and chilly start to the day.

Later today, temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 52.7°F under increasing cloud cover, with the wind speeds expected to rise slightly to a maximum of 6.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no measurable precipitation expected.

Tonight, the cloudiness will continue with temperatures forecasted to drop to a low of 38.3°F. Winds will remain relatively gentle, peaking at 5.9 mph, and the likelihood of rain stays very low at around 1%.

In summary, expect a day starting with clear skies and transitioning to overcast conditions, with consistently low precipitation chances and mild temperatures throughout both day and night.

Today's Details

High
53°F
Low
31°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
31°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
5:24pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 53°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 58°F 27°F Overcast
Saturday 56°F 41°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 58°F 51°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 61°F 48°F Overcast
Tuesday 66°F 47°F Overcast
Wednesday 71°F 55°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

