2/11/26: Mainly Clear Evening; High of 60.6, Cooling to 46.9

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 46.9°F. Wind speeds are currently at 5.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 60.6°F and dropped to a low of 37.9°F. Throughout the day, wind speeds peaked at 12.6 mph. Despite a 95% chance of precipitation, only 0.36 inches of moderate rain was recorded.

Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy. Temperatures are forecasted to match today’s low at around 37.9°F, with wind speeds slightly decreasing to a maximum of 5.7 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.

Today's Details High 61°F Low 38°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 95% chance · 0.36 in Now 47°F · feels 41°F Sunrise 6:36am Sunset 5:23pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 61°F 38°F Rain: moderate Thursday 51°F 32°F Overcast Friday 58°F 32°F Overcast Saturday 57°F 42°F Rain: slight Sunday 63°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 60°F 46°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 46°F Overcast

