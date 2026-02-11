2/11/26: Mainly Clear Evening; High of 60.6, Cooling to 46.9

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 46.9°F. Wind speeds are currently at 5.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 60.6°F and dropped to a low of 37.9°F. Throughout the day, wind speeds peaked at 12.6 mph. Despite a 95% chance of precipitation, only 0.36 inches of moderate rain was recorded.
Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy. Temperatures are forecasted to match today’s low at around 37.9°F, with wind speeds slightly decreasing to a maximum of 5.7 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|61°F
|38°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|58°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|57°F
|42°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|63°F
|50°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|60°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|46°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
