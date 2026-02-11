Wednesday, February 11, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/11/26: Mainly Clear Evening; High of 60.6, Cooling to 46.9

2/11/26: Mainly Clear Evening; High of 60.6, Cooling to 46.9

By
Source Staff
-
0
29

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 46.9°F. Wind speeds are currently at 5.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 60.6°F and dropped to a low of 37.9°F. Throughout the day, wind speeds peaked at 12.6 mph. Despite a 95% chance of precipitation, only 0.36 inches of moderate rain was recorded.

Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy. Temperatures are forecasted to match today’s low at around 37.9°F, with wind speeds slightly decreasing to a maximum of 5.7 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
38°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
95% chance · 0.36 in
Now
47°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
5:23pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 61°F 38°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 51°F 32°F Overcast
Friday 58°F 32°F Overcast
Saturday 57°F 42°F Rain: slight
Sunday 63°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 60°F 46°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 46°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×