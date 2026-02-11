2/11/26: Light Drizzle and 48°F, High 60°F with Moderate Rain Later

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 48°F with a light drizzle and winds blowing at 9.7 mph. There is currently no measurable precipitation.
Throughout the day, temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 60.6°F and drop to a low of 37.9°F tonight. Winds may increase up to 12.6 mph, accompanied by moderate rain totaling 0.38 inches, with a high precipitation chance of 95%.
Tonight, the weather will clear up with the skies mainly becoming clear and the temperature dipping to 37.9°F. The wind will slow down to a gentle 5.7 mph, and there is no expected precipitation.
Residents should prepare for the wet weather and possible slick road conditions during the day but can anticipate a clear and calmer evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|61°F
|38°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|58°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|60°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|58°F
|50°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|60°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|65°F
|48°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
