Wednesday, February 11, 2026
2/11/26: Light Drizzle and 48°F, High 60°F with Moderate Rain Later

2/11/26: Light Drizzle and 48°F, High 60°F with Moderate Rain Later

Source Staff
At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 48°F with a light drizzle and winds blowing at 9.7 mph. There is currently no measurable precipitation.

Throughout the day, temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 60.6°F and drop to a low of 37.9°F tonight. Winds may increase up to 12.6 mph, accompanied by moderate rain totaling 0.38 inches, with a high precipitation chance of 95%.

Tonight, the weather will clear up with the skies mainly becoming clear and the temperature dipping to 37.9°F. The wind will slow down to a gentle 5.7 mph, and there is no expected precipitation.

Residents should prepare for the wet weather and possible slick road conditions during the day but can anticipate a clear and calmer evening.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
38°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
95% chance · 0.38 in
Now
48°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
5:23pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 61°F 38°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 51°F 32°F Overcast
Friday 58°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 60°F 43°F Overcast
Sunday 58°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 60°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 48°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

