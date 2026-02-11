2/11/26: Clear Sky and 53°F in Rutherford County, Moderate Rain Expected Later

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 53.1°F and wind blowing at 8.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, temperatures peaked at 60.6°F with winds reaching up to 12.6 mph. Despite the present clear conditions, there was a high 95% chance of precipitation earlier, with a moderate rain totaling 0.36 inches.
Tonight, the forecast anticipates partly cloudy skies with a drop to a low of 37.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease to around 6.5 mph, and there is no expected precipitation.
Residents should enjoy the clear and calm conditions this afternoon but prepare for cooler temperatures and partly cloudy skies into the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|61°F
|38°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|58°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|57°F
|42°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|63°F
|50°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|60°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|46°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
