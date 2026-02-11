Wednesday, February 11, 2026
2/11/26: Clear Sky and 53°F in Rutherford County, Moderate Rain Expected Later

2/11/26: Clear Sky and 53°F in Rutherford County, Moderate Rain Expected Later

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 53.1°F and wind blowing at 8.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures peaked at 60.6°F with winds reaching up to 12.6 mph. Despite the present clear conditions, there was a high 95% chance of precipitation earlier, with a moderate rain totaling 0.36 inches.

Tonight, the forecast anticipates partly cloudy skies with a drop to a low of 37.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease to around 6.5 mph, and there is no expected precipitation.

Residents should enjoy the clear and calm conditions this afternoon but prepare for cooler temperatures and partly cloudy skies into the evening.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
38°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
54%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
95% chance · 0.36 in
Now
53°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
5:23pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 61°F 38°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 51°F 32°F Overcast
Friday 58°F 32°F Overcast
Saturday 57°F 42°F Rain: slight
Sunday 63°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 60°F 46°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 46°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

