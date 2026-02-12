2/11/26: Clear and Chilly Night in Rutherford County, 39°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 39.4°F. Winds are light at 4.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, the high reached 60.6°F, while the low was recorded at 37.6°F. Conditions included moderate rain, with total rainfall reaching 0.36 inches, despite a 95% precipitation chance. Winds peaked at 12.6 mph.
Tonight, skies are expected to remain mainly clear with temperatures maintaining a steady low around 37.6°F. Winds will continue at a reduced speed of up to 6.3 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation.
Residents can expect calm weather to continue into the early morning hours, perfect for evening or early nighttime outdoor activities.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|61°F
|38°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|52°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|57°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|58°F
|41°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|64°F
|50°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|63°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|65°F
|49°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
