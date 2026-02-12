Thursday, February 12, 2026
2/11/26: Clear and Chilly Night in Rutherford County, 39°F

2/11/26: Clear and Chilly Night in Rutherford County, 39°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 39.4°F. Winds are light at 4.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the high reached 60.6°F, while the low was recorded at 37.6°F. Conditions included moderate rain, with total rainfall reaching 0.36 inches, despite a 95% precipitation chance. Winds peaked at 12.6 mph.

Tonight, skies are expected to remain mainly clear with temperatures maintaining a steady low around 37.6°F. Winds will continue at a reduced speed of up to 6.3 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation.

Residents can expect calm weather to continue into the early morning hours, perfect for evening or early nighttime outdoor activities.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
38°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
95% chance · 0.36 in
Now
39°F · feels 33°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
5:23pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 61°F 38°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 52°F 32°F Overcast
Friday 57°F 28°F Overcast
Saturday 58°F 41°F Rain: slight
Sunday 64°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 63°F 48°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 49°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

