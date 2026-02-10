2/10/26: Partly Cloudy Morning, Warming to 71°F with Light Winds

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 45.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.2 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this hour.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 71.4°F and a low of 41.2°F. Winds may reach up to 15.6 mph. There is a 38% chance of precipitation, although no precipitation is expected to accumulate. Morning fog is also anticipated, which may affect visibility in some areas.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 60.6°F. The sky will be overcast, and wind speeds will be slightly lower, peaking at 11.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 38%, suggesting possible light showers.

Residents and commuters should prepare for variable weather conditions throughout the day and into the evening.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 41°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 38% chance · 0 in Now 46°F · feels 42°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 5:22pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 71°F 41°F Fog Wednesday 61°F 36°F Overcast Thursday 52°F 32°F Overcast Friday 53°F 38°F Drizzle: light Saturday 52°F 45°F Rain: moderate Sunday 62°F 52°F Drizzle: dense Monday 65°F 48°F Fog

