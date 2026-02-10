2/10/26: Partly Cloudy Morning, Warming to 71°F with Light Winds

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 45.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.2 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this hour.
Today’s forecast predicts a high of 71.4°F and a low of 41.2°F. Winds may reach up to 15.6 mph. There is a 38% chance of precipitation, although no precipitation is expected to accumulate. Morning fog is also anticipated, which may affect visibility in some areas.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 60.6°F. The sky will be overcast, and wind speeds will be slightly lower, peaking at 11.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 38%, suggesting possible light showers.
Residents and commuters should prepare for variable weather conditions throughout the day and into the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|71°F
|41°F
|Fog
|Wednesday
|61°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|52°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|53°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|52°F
|45°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|62°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|65°F
|48°F
|Fog
Next 24 Hours
