2/10/26: Overcast and Breezy, Highs Near 73°F, Winds up to 16 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 72.1°F. Winds are blowing at 15.9 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today, the high reached 73.4°F after a low of 41.2°F in the morning. The winds have peaked at 15.9 mph and there’s a 21% chance of precipitation, although no rainfall has occurred today. Conditions included some periods of fog which may have affected visibility.
Tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky with a low of 60.3°F. Winds are expected to decrease slightly with speeds up to 12.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 21%, continuing the trend of potential light rainfall.
Residents should plan for a continued overcast evening with mild temperatures and moderate winds. While no specific weather alerts are in effect, always stay updated with the latest weather developments for any unforeseen changes.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|73°F
|41°F
|Fog
|Wednesday
|61°F
|35°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|58°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|50°F
|44°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|51°F
|48°F
|Rain: heavy
|Monday
|65°F
|45°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
