Home Weather 2/10/26: Overcast and Breezy, Highs Near 73°F, Winds up to 16 mph

2/10/26: Overcast and Breezy, Highs Near 73°F, Winds up to 16 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 72.1°F. Winds are blowing at 15.9 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, the high reached 73.4°F after a low of 41.2°F in the morning. The winds have peaked at 15.9 mph and there’s a 21% chance of precipitation, although no rainfall has occurred today. Conditions included some periods of fog which may have affected visibility.

Tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky with a low of 60.3°F. Winds are expected to decrease slightly with speeds up to 12.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 21%, continuing the trend of potential light rainfall.

Residents should plan for a continued overcast evening with mild temperatures and moderate winds. While no specific weather alerts are in effect, always stay updated with the latest weather developments for any unforeseen changes.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
41°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
3.9 (Moderate)
Precip
21% chance · 0 in
Now
72°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
6:37am
Sunset
5:22pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 73°F 41°F Fog
Wednesday 61°F 35°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 51°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 58°F 39°F Overcast
Saturday 50°F 44°F Rain: slight
Sunday 51°F 48°F Rain: heavy
Monday 65°F 45°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

