2/1/26: Overcast and Chilly at 27.5, Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Effect

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 11. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Rutherford County until noon CST Monday. As of 5:30 PM local time, conditions are overcast with a current temperature of 27.5°F and a gentle breeze at 3 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 28.8°F and dropped to a low of 16.9°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 8.8 mph. The area remained largely dry, with a precipitation chance of merely 2% and no recorded precipitation.

Tonight, the forecast hints at a slight change with skies expected to clear up, becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures are anticipated to dip further to a low of 20.7°F with wind speeds expected to calm to around 4 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains low at 2%.

Residents should be aware of the potential health impacts from prolonged exposure to the very cold temperatures and wind chills as low as 11°F. Those venturing outdoors should dress warmly to avoid hypothermia.

Today's Details High 29°F Low 17°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 28°F · feels 21°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 5:12pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 29°F 17°F Overcast Monday 41°F 20°F Overcast Tuesday 46°F 29°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 36°F 25°F Fog Thursday 37°F 22°F Overcast Friday 51°F 28°F Overcast Saturday 35°F 22°F Overcast

