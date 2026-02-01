Sunday, February 1, 2026
Home Weather 2/1/26: Overcast and Chilly at 27.5, Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Effect

Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 11. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

From 2026-02-01T17:20:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Rutherford County until noon CST Monday. As of 5:30 PM local time, conditions are overcast with a current temperature of 27.5°F and a gentle breeze at 3 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 28.8°F and dropped to a low of 16.9°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 8.8 mph. The area remained largely dry, with a precipitation chance of merely 2% and no recorded precipitation.

Tonight, the forecast hints at a slight change with skies expected to clear up, becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures are anticipated to dip further to a low of 20.7°F with wind speeds expected to calm to around 4 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains low at 2%.

Residents should be aware of the potential health impacts from prolonged exposure to the very cold temperatures and wind chills as low as 11°F. Those venturing outdoors should dress warmly to avoid hypothermia.

Today's Details

High
29°F
Low
17°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
3.9 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 21°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
5:12pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 29°F 17°F Overcast
Monday 41°F 20°F Overcast
Tuesday 46°F 29°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 36°F 25°F Fog
Thursday 37°F 22°F Overcast
Friday 51°F 28°F Overcast
Saturday 35°F 22°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

