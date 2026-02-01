2/1/26: Overcast and Chilly at 27.5, Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Effect

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 11. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.
A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Rutherford County until noon CST Monday. As of 5:30 PM local time, conditions are overcast with a current temperature of 27.5°F and a gentle breeze at 3 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 28.8°F and dropped to a low of 16.9°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 8.8 mph. The area remained largely dry, with a precipitation chance of merely 2% and no recorded precipitation.
Tonight, the forecast hints at a slight change with skies expected to clear up, becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures are anticipated to dip further to a low of 20.7°F with wind speeds expected to calm to around 4 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains low at 2%.
Residents should be aware of the potential health impacts from prolonged exposure to the very cold temperatures and wind chills as low as 11°F. Those venturing outdoors should dress warmly to avoid hypothermia.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|29°F
|17°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|41°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|46°F
|29°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|36°F
|25°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|37°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|51°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|35°F
|22°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
