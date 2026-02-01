Sunday, February 1, 2026
2/1/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory: Very Cold Wind Chills, Mainly Clear, 26.6°F

2/1/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory: Very Cold Wind Chills, Mainly Clear, 26.6°F

By
Source Staff
-
0
35
Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 11. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

From 2026-02-01T17:20:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is currently in effect for Rutherford County until noon CST on Monday, due to very cold wind chills as low as 11°F. Currently, at 2:45 PM, conditions are mainly clear with a temperature of 26.6°F and light winds at 1.6 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today’s high reached 27.3°F, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 22.6°F tonight with continued overcast conditions. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 2.9 mph. There is zero percent chance of precipitation both during the day and into the night.

Residents should be prepared for persistent cold temperatures, which can lead to hypothermia if exposed for prolonged periods. The advisory affects portions of Middle Tennessee, with temperatures expected to remain below freezing through Monday morning.

Today's Details

High
27°F
Low
17°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
27°F · feels 20°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
5:12pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 27°F 17°F Overcast
Monday 41°F 23°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 29°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 38°F 24°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 38°F 22°F Overcast
Friday 49°F 29°F Overcast
Saturday 38°F 22°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

