2/1/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory: Very Cold Wind Chills, Mainly Clear, 26.6°F

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 11. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is currently in effect for Rutherford County until noon CST on Monday, due to very cold wind chills as low as 11°F. Currently, at 2:45 PM, conditions are mainly clear with a temperature of 26.6°F and light winds at 1.6 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today’s high reached 27.3°F, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 22.6°F tonight with continued overcast conditions. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 2.9 mph. There is zero percent chance of precipitation both during the day and into the night.

Residents should be prepared for persistent cold temperatures, which can lead to hypothermia if exposed for prolonged periods. The advisory affects portions of Middle Tennessee, with temperatures expected to remain below freezing through Monday morning.

Today's Details High 27°F Low 17°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 72% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 27°F · feels 20°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 5:12pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 27°F 17°F Overcast Monday 41°F 23°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 29°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 38°F 24°F Drizzle: light Thursday 38°F 22°F Overcast Friday 49°F 29°F Overcast Saturday 38°F 22°F Overcast

