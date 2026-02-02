Sunday, February 1, 2026
2/1/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory: Very Cold, Partly Cloudy, 22.5°F

2/1/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory: Very Cold, Partly Cloudy, 22.5°F

By
Source Staff
-
0
31
Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 11. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

From 2026-02-01T17:20:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until noon CST Monday, with very cold wind chills as low as 11°F. Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 22.5°F under partly cloudy skies, with a light wind blowing at 3.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 28.8°F and dropped to a low of 16.9°F. Winds peaked at 8.8 mph, and the sky remained overcast. The precipitation chance was zero percent, with no precipitation occurring.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 21.2°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace, reaching up to 4.1 mph, under partly cloudy conditions. The precipitation chance will remain at zero percent.

Residents are advised to prepare for very cold temperatures and wind chills, which can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure. It is crucial to stay warm and minimize outdoor activities, especially during nighttime and early morning hours when temperatures hit their lowest.

Today's Details

High
29°F
Low
17°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
3.9 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
22°F · feels 15°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
5:12pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 29°F 17°F Overcast
Monday 45°F 20°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 36°F 25°F Fog
Thursday 37°F 22°F Overcast
Friday 51°F 28°F Overcast
Saturday 35°F 22°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

