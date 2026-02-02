2/1/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory: Very Cold, Partly Cloudy, 22.5°F

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 11. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until noon CST Monday, with very cold wind chills as low as 11°F. Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 22.5°F under partly cloudy skies, with a light wind blowing at 3.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 28.8°F and dropped to a low of 16.9°F. Winds peaked at 8.8 mph, and the sky remained overcast. The precipitation chance was zero percent, with no precipitation occurring.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 21.2°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace, reaching up to 4.1 mph, under partly cloudy conditions. The precipitation chance will remain at zero percent.

Residents are advised to prepare for very cold temperatures and wind chills, which can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure. It is crucial to stay warm and minimize outdoor activities, especially during nighttime and early morning hours when temperatures hit their lowest.

Today's Details High 29°F Low 17°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 22°F · feels 15°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 5:12pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 29°F 17°F Overcast Monday 45°F 20°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 32°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 36°F 25°F Fog Thursday 37°F 22°F Overcast Friday 51°F 28°F Overcast Saturday 35°F 22°F Overcast

