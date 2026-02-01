2/1/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Rutherford Co., Partly Cloudy, High 26, Low 17

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as zero Sunday morning. Below zero values are possible across the Plateau. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Rutherford County until noon CST Monday. At 6:50 AM local time, conditions are partly cloudy with a temperature of 16.7°F and winds at 4.3 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today, temperatures will peak at 26.2°F and drop to a low of 16.7°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 8.8 mph. Overcast skies are expected throughout the day, with a minimal chance of precipitation set at 1%. The weather will remain significantly cold, maintaining below-freezing conditions.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to decrease slightly to a low of 21.7°F with continued light winds up to 4.3 mph and overcast conditions. The outlook for precipitation remains low at 1%.

The advisory highlights the expected very cold wind chills, dipping as low as zero Sunday morning and possibly below zero across the Plateau. Residents should be aware of the risk of hypothermia from prolonged exposure to these cold conditions. All of Middle Tennessee, including Rutherford County, will likely stay below freezing through Monday morning.

Today's Details High 26°F Low 17°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 17°F · feels 9°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 5:12pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 26°F 17°F Overcast Monday 40°F 19°F Overcast Tuesday 48°F 32°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 38°F 25°F Fog Thursday 39°F 22°F Overcast Friday 52°F 29°F Overcast Saturday 34°F 19°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email