1st Annual Music City Hockey Classic Presents Northeastern vs. Western Michigan University at Bridgestone Arena This Fall

The 1st annual Music City Hockey Classic is pleased to announce the Northeastern University Huskies will take on the Western Michigan University Broncos on Friday November 25th at beautiful Bridgestone Arena as a double-header with the Nashville Predators. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Monday August 8, 2022.

“Northeastern is coming off a 25-13-1 season in 2021-22 that saw the program capture its first-ever Hockey East Regular Season championship and return to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last five years. Under the direction of second-year head coach Jerry Keefe, the Hockey East Coach of the Year a season ago, the Huskies return two of the top players in the nation in 2022-23 in All-Americans Devon Levi and captain Aidan McDonough.”

Western Michigan is coming off one of the best seasons in program history. The Broncos went 26-12-1, spending the majority of the season ranked in the nation’s top 10. WMU earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history, and picked up its first NCAA Tournament victory, a 2-1 overtime win over Northeastern. Head coach Pat Ferschweiler heads into his second season at the helm with a young and exciting group that returns 16-goal scorer Jason Polin and fifth-year senior forward Cole Gallant.

To purchase tickets in advance, please visit ticket master https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B005CF6C8943CB1. Tickets will not be available at the Bridgestone Arena box office until day of the event, November 25th if any tickets remain for sale. Be sure to review the bag policy prior to entering.