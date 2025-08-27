19-Year-Old Murfreesboro Man Arrested for Making Threat Against CPA

August 21, 2025 – A 19-year-old Murfreesboro man was arrested today after he made a concerning threat against Christ Presbyterian Academy on Tuesday, where he works part-time as a contract dining services employee, during a domestic-related incident with his father at their home.

Max Overholt reportedly told his father, “I’ll shoot up the whole (expletive) school if I want to.” That was reported to Murfreesboro Police during their investigation of the domestic situation. His father said he could only assume Max Overholt was referring to CPA. He has no association with any other academic institution.

Overholt was charged with false reporting and making a threat of mass violence. He is currently jailed in lieu of $20,000 bond.

Threats against schools and institutions are taken very seriously by the MNPD. Those responsible, once identified, will be prosecuted.

