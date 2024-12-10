19 Rutherford Schools Earn ‘Reward’ Designation

Rutherford County Schools continues to earn high marks for performance based on the additional designations announced by the Tennessee Department of Education.

The state education department previously announced the school district and 32 schools — which is a record number for RCS — had earned a Level 5 score for academic growth. Level 5 is the highest designation possible.

Now the state has announced 19 Rutherford Schools have been named “Reward Schools.”

Schools are recognized as a Reward School when they demonstrate high levels of performance and/or improvement in performance by meeting objectives across performance indicators and student groups, and the Reward School distinction places significant emphasis on performance and improvement across all indicators from the prior school year, according to the department of education.

“I’m extremely proud to see our schools being recognized year after year for their performance,” Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan said. “To be earn Reward status, schools must show high performance in multiple areas, and these awards show that our administrators, teachers, and staff continue to focus on serving the needs of every student.”

The following schools earned Reward status:

Blackman Middle

Blackman High

Buchanan Elementary

Central Magnet

Oakland Middle

Christiana Elementary

Eagleville School

Lascassas Elementary

Rock Springs Elementary

Homer Pittard Campus School

McFadden School of Excellence

Plainview Elementary

Rockvale High

Smyrna Elementary

Thurman Francis Arts Academy

Walter Hill Elementary

Wilson Elementary

Stewartsboro Elementary

Stewarts Creek Elementary

In addition to the 19 Reward Schools, Rutherford County Schools was also designated an “Advancing District” by the Tennessee Department of Education.

