18-Year-Old Driver Charged in Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Old Fort Parkway

An 18-year-old Murfreesboro man has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Old Fort Parkway earlier this month.

Samuel Helton was taken into custody on Saturday, August 23. He was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and released on a $50,000 bond.

The fatal crash occurred around 11:23 a.m. on Friday, August 5, on Old Fort Parkway at New Salem Highway. According to the preliminary investigation by the Murfreesboro Police Department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team, Helton was attempting to make a left turn from Golf Lane onto Old Fort Parkway when his pickup truck struck 23-year-old Kali Mills of Murfreesboro.

Mills was crossing Old Fort Parkway in a marked and signaled crosswalk at the time of the crash. She was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, August 5.

The investigation into the crash remained active for several weeks before charges were filed against Helton.

