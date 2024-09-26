17th Annual Depot Days Returns This Weekend

On September 27th and September 28th, hundreds of patrons will once again visit Front Street for the 17th Annual Depot Days.

There will be more than 100 booths of vendors, food, businesses, beer garden, and local artisans represented at Depot Days.

There will be live music on the Performance Stage, and the Carpe Cafe stage. Additionally, there will be inflatables for the kids to jump on at no charge, and train rides for only $1 as well as many other kid-friendly activities. This is a family fun-packed weekend!

The prelude to Depot Days is a Classic Car Show (6pm-8:30pm), (hosted by Smyrna Parks & Rec) Friday night, September 27th with proceeds to benefit a charity here in Smyrna. On the morning of the 28th, Depot Days kicks off at 10am – 4pm.

For more information please visit https://www.simatn.org/depot-days

