17-Year Old Boy Charged With Murder of Trinity Bostic

UPDATE – July 6: The Hendersonville Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male from Westmoreland for the murder of Trinity Bostic. The suspect is currently being held in Sumner County Detention and is charged with first-degree murder. The investigation of this incident continues.

Hendersonville Police ask anyone with any information regarding this case, please call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.

UPDATE – July 5: The deceased female found in Hendersonville on Wednesday has been positively identified as 17-year-old Trinity Bostic. Trinity was reported missing in Macon County on June 29, 2024. The Hendersonville Police Department suspects foul play in this case and the investigation continues.

No other details surrounding this incident will be released at this time.

Original Story:

July 4, 2024 – The Hendersonville Police Department began a death investigation on Wednesday after being notified of human remains discovered in a small wood line near S.R. 386 and New Shackle Island Rd.

The human remains were discovered by a TDOT subcontract worker picking up trash along the roadway. The decedent is a white female, approximately 4’9, 105 lbs, with brown hair.

The cause of death and identity of the victim are still under investigation and pending autopsy report.

Source: Hendersonville Police

