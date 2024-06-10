16th Annual Boat Day Returns to Smyrna

The 16th annual Boat Day is returning to Smyrna on Saturday, June 22nd, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featuring free kayak and canoe rides for all ages, this family-friendly event educates the community on the importance of water quality and boat safety.

Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center staff will be on hand to provide instruction on operating the canoes and kayaks and information about their Paddle Adventures Program.

Multiple agencies will provide fun and educational hands-on activities for children.

