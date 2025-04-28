$150,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Murfreesboro

4-27-2025– Woo hoo! Weekend drawings at the Tennessee Lottery created thousands of winners, with a few that were especially notable. These include a $440,000 Tennessee Cash jackpot winner in Lyles and several large Powerball winners.

Here are the details:

The Tennessee Cash winner matched all numbers drawn Friday night to win the jackpot of $440,000. The lucky ticket was purchased at R R Market, 5755 Hwy. 100 in Lyles.

The Powerball winners include two who matched four numbers plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000, with one tripling that win by adding the Power Play. One $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Savannah One Stop, 575 Main Street in Savannah.

The next Powerball winner won the base prize but tripled it to a whopping $150,000 by adding the Power Play. That lucky ticket was purchased at Publix, 3415 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

And finally, a player in Lenoir City won $50,000 in the Powerball Double Play drawing, which occurs after the Powerball drawing. That ticket was purchased at Kenjo Market, 1104 Hwy, 321 N. in Lenoir City.

Congrats to all! For details about Tennessee Lottery games, visit tnlottery.com.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7.8 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $21.4 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2 billion in commissions.

Source: TN Lottery

