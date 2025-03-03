$150,000 Powerball Winner in Smyrna

SMYRNA/CLINTON – 3-2-2025 – Congrats to two Tennessee Lottery Powerball winners, who won big in Saturday night’s drawing by matching four numbers plus the Powerball.

The first winner, who purchased the lucky ticket at Weigel’s, 2409 N. Charles G. Seviers Blvd. in Clinton, won the base prize of $50,000.

The second winner, who purchased their ticket at Trading Post, 10412 Old Nashville Hwy. in Smyrna, tripled the prize to $150,000 by adding the Power Play option to their play for an extra dollar and the multiplier drawn on Saturday was three.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

Congrats to all!

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7.7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $21.1 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2 billion in commissions.

Source: TN Lottery

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email