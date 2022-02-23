MNPD Detectives early today charged a 15-year-old with aggravated assault on a Lavergne police officer, unlawful gun possession and evading arrest after a shot was fired as he attempted to evade apprehension.

Saturday night, Lavergne police tried to stop an Infiniti sedan traveling in excess of 100 mph on I-24 west in Rutherford County. The vehicle did not stop and the pursuit was terminated. The car was spotted again by Lavergne police at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Waldron Road. A second stop was attempted, and the car again fled. This time, Lavergne officers were able to deploy a spike strip disabling the car just inside Davidson County. The three occupants (16-year-old driver, 15-year-old front seat passenger and 16-year-old rear seat passenger) fled on foot.

The driver was apprehended a short distance from the car. The 15-year-old ran toward a wooded area. Lavergne police reported that he ignored commands to stop and a shot was heard as he entered the wood line. Three Lavergne officers subsequently spotted the teen in the woods. He complied with their orders to surrender. Recovered nearby were a nine-millimeter pistol and a ski mask.

The 16-year-old driver was charged in Rutherford County with felony evading arrest. The 16-year-old rear seat passenger was released to the custody of his parents.

The gun recovered Saturday night had not been reported stolen. The 15-year-old claimed he bought it on the street for $500. The same teen was charged in Nashville last April with unlawful possession of a pistol, which had been stolen in Franklin.