15 Places to Order Thanksgiving to Go this Year

If your idea of the perfect holiday includes not cooking in the kitchen all day, we’ve found these places that will gladly cook for you so you spend more time with your family.

Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant

For those who prefer to celebrate at home, let them handle the cooking with several popular holiday to-go offerings. Both locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day for the family-style meal. Orders are accepted until November 18th, pick-up takes place on November 25 and 26.

To browse the menus for family-style meals, place your order or book your reservation, visit https://puckettsgro.com/ holidays.

Hattie Jane’s

Hattie Jane’s Creamery has the best variety of distinctly Southern scoops. With a combination of classic ice cream flavors like Chocoholic and Hattie’s Vanilla, seasonal flavors, and gluten-free and dairy-free options, there are pints perfect for all who gather around your Thanksgiving table. This November, seasonal flavors include Pumpkin Pie, Salted Caramel Coconut (GF, DF), Boozy Eggnog & Gingerbread Butter and Peppermint Cocoa.

Pick up pints for your holiday gatherings at any of their scoop shops. To learn more or order online, visit https:// hattiejanescreamery.com/.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel will offer Heat n’ Serve Family meals for Thanksgiving that go from your oven to the table in 2 hours or less. Serves up to 10.

The meal comes with Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast, Cornbread Dressing, Turkey Gravy, Cranberry Relish, a choice of three country sides, Sweet Yeast Rolls, and Pumpkin Pie and pecan pie. Includes easy-to-follow heating instructions and recipes for leftovers.

Orders are available for pick up 11/25 – 11/26. A 24-hour notice is recommended for orders and is available while supplies last.

Find a Cracker Barrel near you.

Papa C Pies

Are you looking for that sweet treat at the end of the meal? Papa C Pies offers fresh-baked pies from the favorite Ghiradelli chocolate pie, chess pie, apple pie, mixed berry, pumpkin pie, sweet potato pie, and more. You can even order cinnamon rolls or choose from one of their quiche selections for a quick and easy breakfast. They are located at 99 Seaboard Lane just behind Costco from or call them at 615-414-3435 to place an order. Order early, as pie selections will be limited closer to Thanksgiving.

Puffy Muffin

At Puffy Muffin in Brentwood, you can get everything from breakfast items to desserts, cornbread dressing, squash casserole, and but not turkey. Online ordering closes on November 11th. You can also stop by the store and shop their case of sweet treats or sides to add to your meal.

Place an online order here.

Whole Foods

You can order a classic Thanksgiving dinner that serves eight people but they also have other options for your gathering this year. You can order sides, desserts, and more.

Place your order online here.

Loveless Cafe

The Loveless Cafe Thanksgiving Meal Packs are back. These popular packs sell out fast, so don’t delay ordering. You can also order side items like hash brown casserole, macaroni and cheese, ham, biscuits, and more.

Order online here.

Miss Daisy’s Kitchen

The first lady of Southern cooking offers an extensive to-go menu from market macaroni and cheese to the ever-popular chicken salad. And don’t forget the desserts, of which there are several.

See the complete menu listing here.

Daily Dish Cafe & Catering

From salad, turkey, ham, traditional sides, and desserts to feed 10-12 people, Daily Dish Cafe & Catering now accepts orders until November 20, with pick-up on November 22.

Call 615-293-1128 to place your order or order online here.

Martin’s BBQ

The Thanksgiving menu includes two options – the Major Feast (serving 12-15 guests for $224.99) or the Small Gathering (serving 4-6 guests for $129.99). Enjoy options of whole-smoked turkey or half-smoked ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green beans, broccoli salad, dinner rolls, dessert (Sweet Potato, Fudge, or Pecan Pie), and more. The restaurant also donates $5 from every Thanksgiving Meal to local charitable organizations dedicated to fighting hunger.

Place your order online here.

Fresh Market

Fresh Market has several options for ordering meals. Order deadline is November 26, with pickup on November 26-27. Order online here.

They have ultimate meals, complete turkey, and sides. Or if you prefer a whole ham meal deal. If you need a turkey or just sides, those are also available.

Perry’s Steakhouse

Perry’s has a family-style dinner, complete with a choice of soup or salad, entree, and sides. You can add on prime rib and pumpkin cheesecake.

Orders are open now; pick-up dates are November 27-28.

Place your order here.



Barb-B-Cutie

Barb-B-Cutie is taking orders for Turkey breasts and all sides you need for your family meal. You can even pick up your order on Thanksgiving Day hot and take it right to the table. Call the Franklin location to place your order for a timed pick up at 615-794-9454.

Edley’s Bar-B-Que

Edley’s is offering a meal pack with turkey and ham with sides of green beans, potatoes, and dressing. For dessert, you can choose pumpkin, pecan, chocolate, or chess pie. Order deadline is November 19th, and pick-up is November 24.

Place your order here.

Amerigo

If you want something other than turkey, Amerigo is offering Italian dishes to order for the family. You can also order desserts like tiramisu and peanut butter blondie bars.

Place your order here.