14 Blue Raiders on Phil Steele and Athlon Sports Preseason Teams

With the first fall camp practice scheduled for next month, preseason all-conference teams are beginning to be announced, including those from Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.

The Blue Raiders have 10 players featured on Phil Steele’s CUSA Team, while nine players are represented on the Athlon Sports preseason team.

Phil Steele

1st Team: Parker Hughes (LB), Brody Butler (LS)

2nd Team: Brian Brewton (KR)

3rd Team: Nicholas Vattiato (QB), Holden Willis (TE), Devyn Curtis (LB)

4th Team: Omari Kelly (WR), Brendon Harris (S), Zeke Rankin (PK), Trey Turk (P)

Athlon Sports

1st Team: Holden Willis (TE), Parker Hughes (LB)

2nd Team: Omari Kelly (WR)

3rd Team: Nicholas Vattiato (QB), Frank Peasant (RB), Julius Pierce (OL), Drew Francis (LB), Devyn Curtis (LB)

4th Team: Tyrell Raby (CB)

Source: MTSU

