The Goodwill Career Solutions center at 2955 S. Church St. in Murfreesboro will host a job fair from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, for 13 employers seeking to fill more than 150 positions in Rutherford, Cannon, Wilson and Bedford counties.

Employers include Marelli, Murfreesboro City Schools, Universal Logistics, Quality Staffing, Elwood Staffing, United Truck Driving School, At Home Healthcare, Luttrell Staffing Group, Allied Universal, Walmart Distribution Center, National Council of Aging, CSL Plasma, Goodwill.

Openings include production tech, janitorial, forklift, reach truck, certified nursing assistant, registered nurse, warehouse, phlebotomist, retail associate, assistant retail manager and other positions. Rates of pay reach $18.75 per hour.

Representatives from these employers will be on-site and interviews are possible, so job-seekers should dress for success. Job candidates are encouraged to bring a resume, photo ID and their Social Security card or birth certificate.

JOB FAIR FOR 13 EMPLOYERS

When: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Goodwill Career Solutions

2955 S. Church St.

Murfreesboro, Tenn.

The Goodwill Career Solutions center in Murfreesboro now hosts job fairs on the second Tuesday of each month. More information on job fairs and job training can be obtained by calling (615) 346-1818 or visiting www.giveit2goodwill.org/careersolutions.