13-city Fall Recruiting True Blue Tour Launches at MTSU

From Memphis to Johnson City — plus stops in Atlanta, Georgia, and Huntsville, Alabama — the annual Middle Tennessee State University True Blue Tour to recruit prospective students has launched its three-month swing across three states.

MTSU will visit 13 cities — including Nashville twice — as university recruiters, staff, advisors and administrators make their best pitches to land outstanding freshmen and transfer students for the 2025 academic year.

MTSU kicked off the recruiting season on Wednesday hosting the Middle Tennessee event in the Student Union Ballroom.

In the fourth decade of the bus tours, MTSU representatives, led by President Sidney A. McPhee, travel to meet potential students and their parents — keeping the tradition alive and touting its 300 highly respected programs. The university courts counselors and community college staff with a 12:30 p.m. luncheon and hosts a 6 p.m. student reception.

All events are free and walkups are welcome, though admissions staff encourage people to RSVP in advance at https://mtsu.edu/rsvp.

McPhee, who enjoys awarding students, counselors and community college staff scholarships at events, said the tour “is truly one of my favorite times of the year. I enjoy meeting students and their parents. It also gives us the opportunity to engage with counselors and community college staff, and we’re able to connect with alumni, too.”

University officials recently added Wilson County/Lebanon for the first time. Other Tennessee tour stops will include Clarksville, Franklin/Williamson County, Johnson City, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Memphis/Cordova and Jackson.

In Atlanta, MTSU will focus on students interested in College of Basic and Applied Sciences and College of Media and Entertainment majors. Prospective students interested in other MTSU majors are welcome to attend.

“The True Blue Tour takes MTSU on the road to visit potential students all across state and region,” said Laurie Witherow, vice provost for Enrollment Services. “We hope this first look at what MTSU has to offer will encourage students to return the favor with a trip to Murfreesboro to tour or attend one of our campus events.

“We love to see prospective students and families on campus and are very proud of our student-guided tour program. The campus is beautiful, and we’re sure when students come to campus they will find a second home here.”

True Blue Preview days

During tour events, Witherow and Tony Strode, undergraduate recruitment director, will emphasize upcoming True Blue Preview dates, FAFSA (free application for federal student aid) deadlines and the Dec. 1 deadline for qualifying students to apply and receive guaranteed scholarships.

Fall True Blue Preview campus visit days will be Saturday, Sept. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 2. Spring 2025 True Blue Preview visit days will be Feb. 8 and March 22. To register, go to https://www.mtsu.edu/rsvp.

“This year, in addition to the traditional preview days where we open the campus to visitors for a deeper look at the campus and what MTSU has to offer, we’re hosting an Admitted Student Day on Feb. 22, 2025,” Witherow said. “That will be a chance for admitted students to meet with advisors and faculty to get a head start on orientation and learn more about their academic programs.”

The 2024 True Blue Tour schedule:

Sept. 11 — MTSU Student Union Ballroom, 1768 MTSU Blvd., Murfreesboro

*Sept. 18 — Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike., Nashville

Sept. 23 — Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champions Way, Clarksville

Sept. 25 — Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin

*Oct. 1 — Carnegie Hotel, 1216 W. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City

Oct. 2 — The Foundry on the Fair Site, 747 World’s Fair Park Drive, Knoxville

Oct. 17 — The Westin Huntsville, 6800 Governors West NW, Huntsville. Alabama

Oct. 21 — Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta, Georgia

Oct. 22 — The Chattanoogan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, 1201 Broad St., Chattanooga

Oct. 28 — Esplande Memphis, 901 Cordova Station Ave., Cordova, Tennessee

Oct. 29 — Jackson Country Club, 31 Jackson Country Club Lane, Jackson, Tennessee

Nov. 7 — Gaylord Springs Links, 18 Springhouse Lane, Nashville

Nov. 21 — Farm Bureau Exposition Center south hall, 904 E. Baddour Parkway., Lebanon

• 6 p.m. student events only; all others will feature 12:30 p.m. counselor/community college luncheons and 6 p.m. student receptions.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email