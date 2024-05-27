12 Tennessee Communities Receive Grants for Urban and Community Forest Ecosystems

Twelve Tennessee communities will have the opportunity to invest in their green spaces, thanks to grant funding provided by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Inflation Reduction Act Grant Program.

“Trees play a key role in our lives, providing environmental, health, and economic benefits that are vital for all communities,” State Forester Heather Slayton said. “This funding is important because it helps ensure those benefits are available to all areas of Tennessee.”

Funding through this program, which is designed to promote the creation, protection, and enhancement of urban and community forest ecosystems, has been awarded to these organizations:

Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club

City of Clinton

City of Crossville

City of Knoxville

City of Memphis

City of Murfreesboro

City of Rocky Top

General Federation of Women’s Clubs – Cookeville Food Forest

Nashville Tree Conservation Corps

Shelby County Government

The Works, Inc. – Memphis

University of Tennessee Extension – Sumner County

“Our program is committed to partnering with these awardees as they implement their projects,” Urban and Community Forestry Program Coordinator Ashley Kite-Rowland said. “We are excited to see them engage their communities as they work to increase the availability of and access to healthy green spaces.”

Awarded projects include tree care education and training, tree planting, and creation of a food forest. TDF will provide accountability, technical support, and advice throughout the projects’ execution.

A new round of funding for urban and community forestry projects will be made available next calendar year.

TDF’s Urban and Community Forestry Program works to ensure all Tennesseans experience the benefits of urban and community forests. It does this by enabling and supporting the growth, management, and sustainability of healthy forests in all Tennessee communities through outreach, education, public engagement, technical assistance, workforce development, and financial support.

Learn more about TDF’s Urban and Community Forestry Program online at www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/urban.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy