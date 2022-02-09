The stress of dealing with the many changes of COVID-19 over such a long period of time has caused a significant upturn in reports of mental illness. According to research conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), 40% of adults in the United States have reported symptoms of anxiety and depression. This number was at 11% previous to the pandemic. The hardest hit are women with children under 18 and African Americans.

The KFF study states that “many adults are reporting specific negative impacts on their mental health and well-being, such as difficulty sleeping (36%) or eating (32%), increases in alcohol consumption or substance use (12%), and worsening chronic conditions (12%)…As the pandemic wears on, ongoing and necessary public health measures expose many people to experiencing situations linked to poor mental health outcomes, such as isolation and job loss.”

Emotions run from grief and loneliness to fear and anger. As in all crisis situations, stress and worry bring out the best in some and the worst in others. The United States Department of Health and Human Services, the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and many other organizations are offering resources for those needing help dealing with these emotions.

Some people are not even aware of how much COVID-stress is affecting them. Whether the pandemic is having a small or large effect on personal mental health, here are 12 things everyone can do to lessen the mental fatigue caused by the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.