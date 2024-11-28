12 Family-Friendly Black Friday Events in Middle Tennessee

Are you looking for something to do this weekend that doesn’t involve shopping? We’ve put together a list of activities all across Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy with your entire family on Black Friday and all weekend long. These are great options if you have family or friends visiting the Nashville area.

Country Music Hall of Fame

Photo by Jim Wood

222 5th Avenue South, Nashville

On Friday, visit the Country Music Hall of Fame and see the current exhibits for Luke Combs and more.

Learn more about the Country Music Hall of Fame here.

Opryland Hotel & Resort

photo courtesy of Gaylord Opryland

2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville

Opryland Hotel transforms into a winter wonderland during the Holiday season. Tour the hotel for free and see the over 2 million twinkling lights across the property. Other activities to enjoy while visiting the property include the ICE exhibit featuring the Polar Express, Arctic Plunge Snow Tubing and Ice Skating, a horse carriage ride around the property and so much more.

Visit their website for more information here.

Franktown Festival of Lights

4215 Long Lane, Franklin

Located at the Williamson County Ag Center, Franktown Festival of Lights offers daily viewings of the light spectacle from 5 pm -9 pm. The $34.69 per car admission helps support Franktown Open Hearts, a local organization serving inner-city youth and their families. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the gate.

Find tickets at www.FranktownLights.com.

SOAR Adventure

3794 Carothers Parkway, Franklin

Looking to burn some energy? SOAR is the perfect place to get outside with the family and test your skills on the ropes and mini golf courses. SOAR Adventure has over 110 climbing elements, perfect for the youngest to the most advanced climber in the family. Located at 3794 Carothers Parkway, Franklin, SOAR Adventure will be open on Black Friday.

For current information, visit their website here.

Tennessee State Parks

Multiple Locations

Make plans to join the outdoors at one of the Tennessee State Parks on Black Friday for free, ranger-led hikes at all 56 state parks. It’s the only doorbuster that won’t have a line.

Tennessee State Parks, Friends Groups and Tennessee State Natural Areas are hosting a variety of hikes and interpretive programs for all ages on the day after Thanksgiving. These events are free to attend.

All Tennessee State Parks will be open on Black Friday.



Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Adventure Science Center

800 Fort Negley Boulevard, Nashville

This is a great weekend to explore at the Adventure Science Center with its 44,000 square feet of hands-on experiences. It is a unique space where the self-guided process of trying things out, seeing what happens, reflecting and evaluating, and trying again is celebrated. It’s project-based learning at its best.

Learn more about their latest exhibits and activities on their website.

Holidays at The Hermitage

4580 Rachels Lane, Hermitage

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage offers a look at the former President’s home. The Mansion Tour includes an interpreter-led tour, access to the grounds, and a discounted wine tasting in the tasting room.

Visit the website for the full schedule of events here.

Loveless Cafe

8400 Highway 100, Nashville

Grab a biscuit and spend the day at the Loveless Cafe. After you have finished your meal, head over to the Country Market where you will find fresh jams and ham to take home.

Holiday Movies at Franklin Theatre

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

If you want to watch your favorite holiday movie on the big screen, the Franklin Theatre has you covered this weekend with Elf, A Christmas Story and more.

Buy tickets here.

Winterfest at Fountains at Gateway

1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro

The annual Winterfest at Fountains at Gateway brings outdoor ice skating and holiday activities to Murfreesboro from now through January 3.

For more information, visit our website at www.fountainswinterfest.com.

Cheekwood Holiday Lights

5 pm – 8 pm

Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville

You can see one million lights as you walk through the gardens. See Santa, visit the marketplace, and make s’mores. It’s a Nashville tradition you don’t want to miss. The holiday lights display will be open all season.

Find more information here.

Goo Goo Cluster

116 3rd Avenue South, Nashville

10 am – 6 pm

Grab your friends and family and head to the Goo Goo Cluster store in Nashville. While you are there, you can create your version of Nashville’s candy bar.

Learn more about experiences here.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email