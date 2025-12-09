12/9/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Chilly at 29°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 29.3°F with overcast skies. Wind speeds are currently mild at 4.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Throughout today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of nearly 40°F, with the morning’s overcast conditions persisting. Winds may increase, reaching up to 14.5 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at just 1%.

Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to dip slightly less, with a low of around 36.5°F. Wind conditions will remain the same as during the day, and skies will continue to be predominantly overcast. Similar to the daytime, the precipitation chances tonight are exceedingly low.

Overall, Rutherford County residents can expect a cloudy and cool day ahead, with very low chances of rain and no significant changes in weather patterns anticipated.

Today’s Details

High
40°F
Low
28°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 40°F 28°F Overcast
Wednesday 50°F 31°F Overcast
Thursday 42°F 29°F Overcast
Friday 57°F 34°F Overcast
Saturday 52°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 38°F 20°F Overcast
Monday 42°F 17°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

