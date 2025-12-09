12/9/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Chilly at 29°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 29.3°F with overcast skies. Wind speeds are currently mild at 4.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Throughout today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of nearly 40°F, with the morning’s overcast conditions persisting. Winds may increase, reaching up to 14.5 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at just 1%.
Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to dip slightly less, with a low of around 36.5°F. Wind conditions will remain the same as during the day, and skies will continue to be predominantly overcast. Similar to the daytime, the precipitation chances tonight are exceedingly low.
Overall, Rutherford County residents can expect a cloudy and cool day ahead, with very low chances of rain and no significant changes in weather patterns anticipated.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|40°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|50°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|42°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|57°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|52°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|38°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|42°F
|17°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
