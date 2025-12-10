12/9/25: Overcast Evening, Cooling to 39°F with Light Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 40.1°F. Winds are blowing at a consistent pace of 10.5 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 48.7°F and dipped to a low of 27.1°F. The day remained overcast with wind speeds reaching up to 11 mph. There was no precipitation throughout the day, maintaining dry conditions.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear up slightly, becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures are forecast to hover around a low of 39°F, with wind speeds continuing at up to 11 mph. There continues to be no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents can expect a calm weather night ahead with no significant changes or weather-related challenges anticipated. It’s a typical winter evening, ideal for indoor activities.

Today’s Details

High
49°F
Low
27°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 32°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 49°F 27°F Overcast
Wednesday 52°F 35°F Overcast
Thursday 42°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 57°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 48°F 31°F Overcast
Sunday 36°F 21°F Overcast
Monday 42°F 18°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

