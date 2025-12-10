12/9/25: Overcast Evening, Cooling to 39°F with Light Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 40.1°F. Winds are blowing at a consistent pace of 10.5 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 48.7°F and dipped to a low of 27.1°F. The day remained overcast with wind speeds reaching up to 11 mph. There was no precipitation throughout the day, maintaining dry conditions.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear up slightly, becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures are forecast to hover around a low of 39°F, with wind speeds continuing at up to 11 mph. There continues to be no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents can expect a calm weather night ahead with no significant changes or weather-related challenges anticipated. It’s a typical winter evening, ideal for indoor activities.

Today’s Details High 49°F Low 27°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 71% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 32°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 49°F 27°F Overcast Wednesday 52°F 35°F Overcast Thursday 42°F 31°F Overcast Friday 57°F 36°F Overcast Saturday 48°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 36°F 21°F Overcast Monday 42°F 18°F Mainly clear

