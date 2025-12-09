12/9/25: Clear Sky, High 45.9 and Low Tonight 36.9

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 45.9°F under clear skies, with a northeast wind blowing at 10.1 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s weather reached a high of 45.9°F and a low of 27.1°F. Winds have peaked at 11.2 mph. The outlook showed a minimal chance of precipitation, which held true with no rainfall occurring.

Tonight, residents can expect the temperature to drop to a low of 36.9°F. The forecast remains mainly clear with the wind continuing at speeds up to 10.4 mph. Precipitation chances will remain exceedingly low at 1%.

This brief weather update provides the essentials for those planning any late afternoon or evening activities in Rutherford County, ensuring residents stay informed of the current and upcoming weather conditions.

Today’s Details High 46°F Low 27°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 46°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 46°F 27°F Overcast Wednesday 49°F 30°F Overcast Thursday 41°F 29°F Overcast Friday 56°F 34°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 30°F Drizzle: light Sunday 38°F 21°F Overcast Monday 40°F 17°F Overcast

