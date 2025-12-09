12/9/25: Clear Sky, High 45.9 and Low Tonight 36.9

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 45.9°F under clear skies, with a northeast wind blowing at 10.1 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s weather reached a high of 45.9°F and a low of 27.1°F. Winds have peaked at 11.2 mph. The outlook showed a minimal chance of precipitation, which held true with no rainfall occurring.

Tonight, residents can expect the temperature to drop to a low of 36.9°F. The forecast remains mainly clear with the wind continuing at speeds up to 10.4 mph. Precipitation chances will remain exceedingly low at 1%.

This brief weather update provides the essentials for those planning any late afternoon or evening activities in Rutherford County, ensuring residents stay informed of the current and upcoming weather conditions.

Today’s Details

High
46°F
Low
27°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
46°F · feels 38°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 46°F 27°F Overcast
Wednesday 49°F 30°F Overcast
Thursday 41°F 29°F Overcast
Friday 56°F 34°F Overcast
Saturday 49°F 30°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 38°F 21°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 17°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

