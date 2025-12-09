12/9/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Evening at 41.5°F with Winds Around 9.7 mph

By
Source Staff
-
0
29

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features clear skies with a temperature of 41.5°F. Winds are currently blowing at a moderate pace of 9.7 mph, and there has been no rainfall measured today.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 48.7°F while dropping to a low of 27.1°F in the morning. Winds reached as high as 11.7 mph, though conditions remained largely overcast throughout the day. There was virtually no chance of precipitation, maintaining a dry day with total precipitation recorded at 0 inches.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with temperatures dipping to a low of 37.9°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to remain similar, up to 11.7 mph, with a continued low precipitation chance of 1 percent.

These stable conditions reflect a calm weather pattern for Rutherford County as no severe weather alerts or advisories are in place. The tranquil evening transitions into an equally calm night, ideal for outdoor evening activities.

Today’s Details

High
49°F
Low
27°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 34°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 49°F 27°F Overcast
Wednesday 49°F 30°F Overcast
Thursday 41°F 29°F Overcast
Friday 56°F 34°F Overcast
Saturday 49°F 30°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 38°F 21°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 17°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR