12/9/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Evening at 41.5°F with Winds Around 9.7 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features clear skies with a temperature of 41.5°F. Winds are currently blowing at a moderate pace of 9.7 mph, and there has been no rainfall measured today.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 48.7°F while dropping to a low of 27.1°F in the morning. Winds reached as high as 11.7 mph, though conditions remained largely overcast throughout the day. There was virtually no chance of precipitation, maintaining a dry day with total precipitation recorded at 0 inches.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with temperatures dipping to a low of 37.9°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to remain similar, up to 11.7 mph, with a continued low precipitation chance of 1 percent.

These stable conditions reflect a calm weather pattern for Rutherford County as no severe weather alerts or advisories are in place. The tranquil evening transitions into an equally calm night, ideal for outdoor evening activities.

Today’s Details High 49°F Low 27°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 71% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 49°F 27°F Overcast Wednesday 49°F 30°F Overcast Thursday 41°F 29°F Overcast Friday 56°F 34°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 30°F Drizzle: light Sunday 38°F 21°F Overcast Monday 40°F 17°F Overcast

