12/8/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, 38°F with Light Drizzle Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature registered at 38.7°F under overcast skies, with a northwesterly wind blowing at 8.9 mph, and no precipitation recorded.
Today, the temperature in Rutherford County is forecast to peak at 41.5°F. A slight drop in temperatures will see a minimum of 32.4°F. The wind will fluctuate slightly with speeds reaching up to 10.8 mph. Although mostly overcast, there is a light drizzle expected with a 17% chance of precipitation and an anticipated total of 0.02 inches of rain.
Tonight, the overcast weather is set to continue, with temperatures holding steady at a low of 32.4°F. Winds will decrease slightly, achieving speeds of up to 7.5 mph. No precipitation is expected tonight.
Residents should dress appropriately for cool and potentially damp conditions and monitor for any updates in weather patterns throughout the day.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|42°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|44°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|55°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|46°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|55°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|45°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|40°F
|28°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
