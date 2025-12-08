12/8/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, 38°F with Light Drizzle Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature registered at 38.7°F under overcast skies, with a northwesterly wind blowing at 8.9 mph, and no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature in Rutherford County is forecast to peak at 41.5°F. A slight drop in temperatures will see a minimum of 32.4°F. The wind will fluctuate slightly with speeds reaching up to 10.8 mph. Although mostly overcast, there is a light drizzle expected with a 17% chance of precipitation and an anticipated total of 0.02 inches of rain.

Tonight, the overcast weather is set to continue, with temperatures holding steady at a low of 32.4°F. Winds will decrease slightly, achieving speeds of up to 7.5 mph. No precipitation is expected tonight.

Residents should dress appropriately for cool and potentially damp conditions and monitor for any updates in weather patterns throughout the day.

Today’s Details High 42°F Low 32°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 17% chance · 0.02 in Now 39°F · feels 32°F Sunrise 6:43am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 42°F 32°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 44°F 31°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 32°F Drizzle: light Thursday 46°F 29°F Overcast Friday 55°F 36°F Overcast Saturday 45°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 40°F 28°F Overcast

