12/8/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, 38°F with Light Drizzle Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature registered at 38.7°F under overcast skies, with a northwesterly wind blowing at 8.9 mph, and no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature in Rutherford County is forecast to peak at 41.5°F. A slight drop in temperatures will see a minimum of 32.4°F. The wind will fluctuate slightly with speeds reaching up to 10.8 mph. Although mostly overcast, there is a light drizzle expected with a 17% chance of precipitation and an anticipated total of 0.02 inches of rain.

Tonight, the overcast weather is set to continue, with temperatures holding steady at a low of 32.4°F. Winds will decrease slightly, achieving speeds of up to 7.5 mph. No precipitation is expected tonight.

Residents should dress appropriately for cool and potentially damp conditions and monitor for any updates in weather patterns throughout the day.

Today’s Details

High
42°F
Low
32°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
17% chance · 0.02 in
Now
39°F · feels 32°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 42°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 44°F 31°F Overcast
Wednesday 55°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 46°F 29°F Overcast
Friday 55°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Sunday 40°F 28°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

