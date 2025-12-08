12/8/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 33 After Light Drizzle

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 34°F with overcast skies. Winds are gentle at 4.5 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 41.5°F and dipped to a low of 33.1°F. Wind speeds peaked at 10.6 mph. There was a light drizzle in the area, contributing to a total precipitation of 0.01 inches, even though the chance of precipitation was relatively low at 17%.
Tonight, weather conditions are expected to remain consistent with the day’s pattern. The temperature is anticipated to hold steady, with a low near 33.1°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining a calm pace at up to 4 mph. The sky will stay predominantly overcast, and there is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the evening.
Residents should expect a continuation of today’s calm weather into tonight, with no significant changes or official weather warnings issued for the area.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|42°F
|33°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|41°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|54°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|47°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|54°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|54°F
|34°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|39°F
|20°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
