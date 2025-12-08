12/8/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 33 After Light Drizzle

By
Source Staff
-
0
1

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 34°F with overcast skies. Winds are gentle at 4.5 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 41.5°F and dipped to a low of 33.1°F. Wind speeds peaked at 10.6 mph. There was a light drizzle in the area, contributing to a total precipitation of 0.01 inches, even though the chance of precipitation was relatively low at 17%.

Tonight, weather conditions are expected to remain consistent with the day’s pattern. The temperature is anticipated to hold steady, with a low near 33.1°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining a calm pace at up to 4 mph. The sky will stay predominantly overcast, and there is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the evening.

Residents should expect a continuation of today’s calm weather into tonight, with no significant changes or official weather warnings issued for the area.

Today’s Details

High
42°F
Low
33°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
1.2 (Low)
Precip
17% chance · 0.01 in
Now
34°F · feels 28°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 42°F 33°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 41°F 31°F Overcast
Wednesday 54°F 32°F Overcast
Thursday 47°F 29°F Overcast
Friday 54°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 54°F 34°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 39°F 20°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR