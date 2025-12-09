12/8/25: Mainly Clear Evening and Chilly at 32°F, Day Saw Light Drizzle

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 31.5°F and a light breeze at 1.8 mph. There is no precipitation at the current time.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 41.5°F, with the lowest dipping to 31.3°F. Wind speeds peaked at 10.6 mph, and there was a light drizzle contributing to a mere 0.01 inches of precipitation. The chance of precipitation was low at 17%.

Tonight, the sky is forecast to remain mainly overcast with a low temperature holding steady at around 31.3°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with expectations of reaching up to 7.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected throughout the night.

This concise report provides a comparison of present conditions to the earlier part of the day and offers an outlook for the remainder of the night, capturing essential information for Rutherford County residents or visitors.

Today’s Details High 42°F Low 31°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 1.2 (Low) Precip 17% chance · 0.01 in Now 31°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:43am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 42°F 31°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 42°F 31°F Overcast Wednesday 51°F 32°F Overcast Thursday 45°F 29°F Overcast Friday 54°F 35°F Overcast Saturday 53°F 35°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 38°F 21°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email