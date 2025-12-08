12/7/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Cools to 42°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently marked by overcast skies with a temperature of 42.1°F. Wind speeds are moderate at 6.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 43.2°F and fell to a low of 27.7°F. The day was largely defined by foggy conditions and similarly overcast skies, with wind speeds reaching up to 6.8 mph. Precipitation chances remained low throughout, at only 4%, with no actual rainfall recorded.

Looking ahead to the rest of the night, temperatures are expected to slightly drop, reaching a low of 41.5°F. Wind conditions will remain steady with speeds up to 6.8 mph. The sky will continue to be predominantly overcast, and the likelihood of rain will persist at a minimal 4%.

Residents and visitors should anticipate similar mild and dry conditions, maintaining the patterns observed today. For those planning outdoor activities, the steady and low wind alongside the minimal chances of rain could provide favorable conditions.

Today’s Details

High
43°F
Low
28°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 37°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 43°F 28°F Fog
Monday 42°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Wednesday 54°F 36°F Overcast
Thursday 48°F 29°F Overcast
Friday 44°F 27°F Overcast
Saturday 34°F 21°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

