12/7/25: Overcast, Chilly at 43.2°F with Light Winds in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 43.2°F and a light wind blowing at 1.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today’s conditions reached a high of 43.2°F and dipped to a morning low of 27.7°F. The wind remained gentle throughout the day, peaking at 5.5 mph. Despite the presence of fog, the precipitation chance stood at a minimal 6%, with no precipitation occurring.
Tonight, the forecast remains largely unchanged with overcast skies continuing. Temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 40.5°F, and the wind will persist up to 5.5 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains low at 6%.
Residents can expect similar mild and calm weather conditions to continue into the evening, with no significant changes or weather alerts issued for the area.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|43°F
|28°F
|Fog
|Monday
|41°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|49°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|55°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|49°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|42°F
|18°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|30°F
|14°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!