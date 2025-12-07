12/7/25: Overcast, Chilly at 43.2°F with Light Winds in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 43.2°F and a light wind blowing at 1.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s conditions reached a high of 43.2°F and dipped to a morning low of 27.7°F. The wind remained gentle throughout the day, peaking at 5.5 mph. Despite the presence of fog, the precipitation chance stood at a minimal 6%, with no precipitation occurring.

Tonight, the forecast remains largely unchanged with overcast skies continuing. Temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 40.5°F, and the wind will persist up to 5.5 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains low at 6%.

Residents can expect similar mild and calm weather conditions to continue into the evening, with no significant changes or weather alerts issued for the area.

Today’s Details

High
43°F
Low
28°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
6% chance · 0 in
Now
43°F · feels 40°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 43°F 28°F Fog
Monday 41°F 32°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 31°F Overcast
Wednesday 55°F 36°F Overcast
Thursday 49°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 42°F 18°F Overcast
Saturday 30°F 14°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

