12/7/25: Overcast, Chilly at 43.2°F with Light Winds in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 43.2°F and a light wind blowing at 1.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s conditions reached a high of 43.2°F and dipped to a morning low of 27.7°F. The wind remained gentle throughout the day, peaking at 5.5 mph. Despite the presence of fog, the precipitation chance stood at a minimal 6%, with no precipitation occurring.

Tonight, the forecast remains largely unchanged with overcast skies continuing. Temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 40.5°F, and the wind will persist up to 5.5 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains low at 6%.

Residents can expect similar mild and calm weather conditions to continue into the evening, with no significant changes or weather alerts issued for the area.

Today’s Details High 43°F Low 28°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 6% chance · 0 in Now 43°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 6:43am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 43°F 28°F Fog Monday 41°F 32°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 31°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 36°F Overcast Thursday 49°F 31°F Overcast Friday 42°F 18°F Overcast Saturday 30°F 14°F Overcast

