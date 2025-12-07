12/7/25: Overcast and Cool, High 43°F with Light Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 41.9°F. The wind is mild at 3.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 43.2°F and a low of 27.7°F. Despite the presence of fog, winds reached up to 7.8 mph, though the chance of precipitation remained low at only 5%, with no rainfall occurring.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to slightly decrease to a low of 40.5°F. Conditions will remain overcast, and winds may again reach speeds up to 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation will stay low at 5%.
Residents should expect similar weather conditions to persist into the night with no significant changes or official weather warnings currently in place.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|43°F
|28°F
|Fog
|Monday
|40°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|49°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|55°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|49°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|42°F
|18°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|30°F
|14°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!