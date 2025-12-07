12/7/25: Overcast and Cool, High 43°F with Light Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 41.9°F. The wind is mild at 3.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 43.2°F and a low of 27.7°F. Despite the presence of fog, winds reached up to 7.8 mph, though the chance of precipitation remained low at only 5%, with no rainfall occurring.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to slightly decrease to a low of 40.5°F. Conditions will remain overcast, and winds may again reach speeds up to 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation will stay low at 5%.

Residents should expect similar weather conditions to persist into the night with no significant changes or official weather warnings currently in place.

Today’s Details

High
43°F
Low
28°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 38°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 43°F 28°F Fog
Monday 40°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 49°F 31°F Overcast
Wednesday 55°F 36°F Overcast
Thursday 49°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 42°F 18°F Overcast
Saturday 30°F 14°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

