12/7/25: Overcast and Cool, High 43°F with Light Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 41.9°F. The wind is mild at 3.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 43.2°F and a low of 27.7°F. Despite the presence of fog, winds reached up to 7.8 mph, though the chance of precipitation remained low at only 5%, with no rainfall occurring.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to slightly decrease to a low of 40.5°F. Conditions will remain overcast, and winds may again reach speeds up to 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation will stay low at 5%.

Residents should expect similar weather conditions to persist into the night with no significant changes or official weather warnings currently in place.

Today’s Details High 43°F Low 28°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:43am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 43°F 28°F Fog Monday 40°F 32°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 49°F 31°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 36°F Overcast Thursday 49°F 31°F Overcast Friday 42°F 18°F Overcast Saturday 30°F 14°F Overcast

