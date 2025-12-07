12/7/25: Minor Freezing Fog Advisory, Clear Sky, 28°F Early, High 43°F

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
A Minor Freezing Fog Advisory is currently in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until 9 AM CST this morning, with expected visibility ranging from one quarter to one half mile, creating hazardous driving conditions.
In Rutherford County, the temperature early this morning at 6:50 AM was recorded at 28.2°F under clear skies. Winds were gentle at 3.7 mph, and no precipitation has been reported.
The forecast for today anticipates a high of 43.2°F and a low of 27.7°F. Overcast skies will prevail throughout the day with wind speeds reaching up to 6.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2% with no significant accumulation expected.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to maintain a higher low of 40.8°F with lighter winds up to 2.2 mph. The skies will remain overcast, and the likelihood of precipitation continues to be low at 2%.
Residents are advised to exercise caution while driving during the active freezing fog advisory this morning due to reduced visibility.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|43°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|42°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|51°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|56°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|52°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|45°F
|14°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|25°F
|11°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
