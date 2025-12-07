12/7/25: Minor Freezing Fog Advisory, Clear Sky, 28°F Early, High 43°F

Freezing Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

From 2025-12-07T11:51:00+00:00 · until 2025-12-07T15:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Freezing Fog Advisory is currently in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until 9 AM CST this morning, with expected visibility ranging from one quarter to one half mile, creating hazardous driving conditions.

In Rutherford County, the temperature early this morning at 6:50 AM was recorded at 28.2°F under clear skies. Winds were gentle at 3.7 mph, and no precipitation has been reported.

The forecast for today anticipates a high of 43.2°F and a low of 27.7°F. Overcast skies will prevail throughout the day with wind speeds reaching up to 6.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2% with no significant accumulation expected.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to maintain a higher low of 40.8°F with lighter winds up to 2.2 mph. The skies will remain overcast, and the likelihood of precipitation continues to be low at 2%.

Residents are advised to exercise caution while driving during the active freezing fog advisory this morning due to reduced visibility.

Today’s Details

High
43°F
Low
28°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 22°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 43°F 28°F Overcast
Monday 42°F 32°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 51°F 30°F Overcast
Wednesday 56°F 41°F Overcast
Thursday 52°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Friday 45°F 14°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 25°F 11°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

