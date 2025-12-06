12/6/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp 35.4, High Today 39.4

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 35.4°F, with overcast skies and a light breeze blowing at 4.3 mph. There has been no precipitation reported this morning.

The forecast for today predicts a high of 39.4°F and a low of 34.9°F. Winds are expected to remain gentle, reaching up to 4.9 mph. The skies will stay predominantly overcast throughout the day, and there is no chance of precipitation.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady with a low near 34.9°F. The wind will decrease slightly, maxing out at 3.1 mph. Conditions will continue to be overcast with no precipitation expected overnight.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm and cloudy day ahead with minimal changes in weather conditions.

Today’s Details High 39°F Low 35°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 35°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 6:42am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 39°F 35°F Overcast Sunday 42°F 34°F Fog Monday 43°F 32°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 50°F 30°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 41°F Overcast Thursday 61°F 42°F Drizzle: light Friday 39°F 27°F Overcast

