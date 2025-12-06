12/6/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp 35.4, High Today 39.4

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 35.4°F, with overcast skies and a light breeze blowing at 4.3 mph. There has been no precipitation reported this morning.
The forecast for today predicts a high of 39.4°F and a low of 34.9°F. Winds are expected to remain gentle, reaching up to 4.9 mph. The skies will stay predominantly overcast throughout the day, and there is no chance of precipitation.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady with a low near 34.9°F. The wind will decrease slightly, maxing out at 3.1 mph. Conditions will continue to be overcast with no precipitation expected overnight.
Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm and cloudy day ahead with minimal changes in weather conditions.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|39°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|42°F
|34°F
|Fog
|Monday
|43°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|50°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|56°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|61°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|39°F
|27°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
