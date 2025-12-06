12/6/25: Overcast Day Peaks at 43°F, Evening Turning Partly Cloudy

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 41°F. Wind speeds are mild, measuring at about 2.9 mph, with no precipitation currently reported.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 42.6°F, while the low was recorded at 33.6°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day with gentle breezes peaking up to 4.7 mph. There was no precipitation, aligning with the forecasted zero percent chance of rain.
Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear up partially, transitioning to partly cloudy. Temperatures are anticipated to drop to a low of 33.6°F, with wind speeds continuing up to 4.7 mph. There is no precipitation expected.
Residents and visitors in Rutherford County should prepare for a slightly cooler evening with partial cloud cover, which may introduce cooler overnight temperatures.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|43°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|42°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|42°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|50°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|54°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|60°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|46°F
|29°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
