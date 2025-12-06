12/6/25: Overcast Day Peaks at 43°F, Evening Turning Partly Cloudy

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 41°F. Wind speeds are mild, measuring at about 2.9 mph, with no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 42.6°F, while the low was recorded at 33.6°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day with gentle breezes peaking up to 4.7 mph. There was no precipitation, aligning with the forecasted zero percent chance of rain.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear up partially, transitioning to partly cloudy. Temperatures are anticipated to drop to a low of 33.6°F, with wind speeds continuing up to 4.7 mph. There is no precipitation expected.

Residents and visitors in Rutherford County should prepare for a slightly cooler evening with partial cloud cover, which may introduce cooler overnight temperatures.

Today’s Details High 43°F Low 34°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 41°F · feels 37°F Sunrise 6:42am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 43°F 34°F Overcast Sunday 42°F 32°F Overcast Monday 42°F 32°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 50°F 30°F Overcast Wednesday 54°F 41°F Overcast Thursday 60°F 39°F Drizzle: light Friday 46°F 29°F Overcast

