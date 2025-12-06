12/6/25: Overcast and Chilly at 41.5, Clearing Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 41.5°F. Winds are light, blowing at 2.5 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s peak temperature reached 41.5°F, matching the current temperature, and tonight’s low is expected to dip to 33.8°F. No precipitation is expected as skies clear up tonight. Winds will continue to be mild, reaching up to 4.1 mph.

Looking ahead, the clear skies tonight transition into sunny conditions tomorrow, which should provide a pleasant day for outdoor activities or travel.

Today’s Details High 42°F Low 34°F Wind 4 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:42am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 42°F 34°F Overcast Sunday 42°F 32°F Fog Monday 42°F 32°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 50°F 30°F Overcast Wednesday 54°F 41°F Overcast Thursday 60°F 39°F Drizzle: light Friday 46°F 29°F Overcast

