12/6/25: Overcast and Chilly at 41.5, Clearing Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 41.5°F. Winds are light, blowing at 2.5 mph with no precipitation recorded.
Today’s peak temperature reached 41.5°F, matching the current temperature, and tonight’s low is expected to dip to 33.8°F. No precipitation is expected as skies clear up tonight. Winds will continue to be mild, reaching up to 4.1 mph.
Looking ahead, the clear skies tonight transition into sunny conditions tomorrow, which should provide a pleasant day for outdoor activities or travel.
Today’s Details
High
42°F
Low
34°F
Wind
4 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 38°F
Sunrise
6:42am
Sunset
4:31pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|42°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|42°F
|32°F
|Fog
|Monday
|42°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|50°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|54°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|60°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|46°F
|29°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
