12/6/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County with a Low of 32

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 32°F. Winds are light, blowing at 3.2 mph, and no precipitation has been reported.

Today, daytime temperatures reached a high of 42.6°F with overcast skies, but cleared later. The low was near 31.8°F. Winds remained gentle throughout the day, peaking at 4.5 mph.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with temperatures holding steady at a low of around 31.8°F. The winds are anticipated to be light, reaching up to 4.3 mph, and there remains no chance of precipitation.

Forecasters predict similar weather conditions to persist into early tomorrow, maintaining the clear and calm pattern.

Today’s Details High 43°F Low 32°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 32°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:42am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 43°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 44°F 32°F Overcast Monday 42°F 34°F Overcast Tuesday 50°F 30°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 41°F Overcast Thursday 54°F 40°F Drizzle: light Friday 43°F 24°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

