12/6/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County with a Low of 32

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 32°F. Winds are light, blowing at 3.2 mph, and no precipitation has been reported.

Today, daytime temperatures reached a high of 42.6°F with overcast skies, but cleared later. The low was near 31.8°F. Winds remained gentle throughout the day, peaking at 4.5 mph.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with temperatures holding steady at a low of around 31.8°F. The winds are anticipated to be light, reaching up to 4.3 mph, and there remains no chance of precipitation.

Forecasters predict similar weather conditions to persist into early tomorrow, maintaining the clear and calm pattern.

Today’s Details

High
43°F
Low
32°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
32°F · feels 27°F
Sunrise
6:42am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 43°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 44°F 32°F Overcast
Monday 42°F 34°F Overcast
Tuesday 50°F 30°F Overcast
Wednesday 55°F 41°F Overcast
Thursday 54°F 40°F Drizzle: light
Friday 43°F 24°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

