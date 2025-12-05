12/5/25: Overcast Morning at 33°F, Moderate Snow Expected, High 37°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 33.4°F. The wind is mild at 3.4 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation this morning.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 37°F with a slight increase to today’s early morning temperatures. Winds are expected to reach up to 6 mph. There is a 34% chance of precipitation with an anticipated total of 0.12 inches, including moderate snowfall expected throughout the day. Temperatures will remain close to freezing, slightly increasing from the current morning temperature.

Tonight, the skies will remain overcast with a low temperature of around 35.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to around 5.2 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight, providing a calm end to the day.

Residents should plan for chilly and potentially slippery conditions due to the expected snowfall today and should take appropriate precautions while traveling. Keep updated on any changes to the weather forecast as the day progresses.

Today’s Details

High
37°F
Low
33°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
96%
UV Index
1.8 (Low)
Precip
34% chance · 0.12 in
Now
33°F · feels 28°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 37°F 33°F Snow fall: moderate
Saturday 39°F 32°F Fog
Sunday 53°F 36°F Overcast
Monday 41°F 31°F Overcast
Tuesday 51°F 30°F Overcast
Wednesday 57°F 42°F Overcast
Thursday 64°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

