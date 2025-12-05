12/5/25: Overcast Morning at 33°F, Moderate Snow Expected, High 37°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 33.4°F. The wind is mild at 3.4 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation this morning.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 37°F with a slight increase to today’s early morning temperatures. Winds are expected to reach up to 6 mph. There is a 34% chance of precipitation with an anticipated total of 0.12 inches, including moderate snowfall expected throughout the day. Temperatures will remain close to freezing, slightly increasing from the current morning temperature.

Tonight, the skies will remain overcast with a low temperature of around 35.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to around 5.2 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight, providing a calm end to the day.

Residents should plan for chilly and potentially slippery conditions due to the expected snowfall today and should take appropriate precautions while traveling. Keep updated on any changes to the weather forecast as the day progresses.

Today’s Details High 37°F Low 33°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 1.8 (Low) Precip 34% chance · 0.12 in Now 33°F · feels 28°F Sunrise 6:41am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 37°F 33°F Snow fall: moderate Saturday 39°F 32°F Fog Sunday 53°F 36°F Overcast Monday 41°F 31°F Overcast Tuesday 51°F 30°F Overcast Wednesday 57°F 42°F Overcast Thursday 64°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email