12/5/25: Overcast Evening, Chilly at 35°F, Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 35.2°F. The wind is mild at 4.6 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 37°F, while the lowest was 32.5°F. Moderate snowfall occurred, accumulating up to 0.12 inches of snow, with a 34% chance of precipitation. Wind speeds peaked at 7.1 mph.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 34.7°F with overcast skies persisting. The wind will remain light, reaching up to 5.5 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the rest of the night.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm night ahead with no significant weather changes or official weather warnings in effect.

Today’s Details High 37°F Low 33°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 2 (Low) Precip 34% chance · 0.12 in Now 35°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 6:41am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 37°F 33°F Snow fall: moderate Saturday 39°F 33°F Fog Sunday 43°F 34°F Drizzle: light Monday 42°F 32°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 49°F 29°F Overcast Wednesday 54°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 60°F 37°F Overcast

