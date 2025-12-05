12/5/25: Overcast and Chilly at 37°F, Moderate Snowfall Earlier Today

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 37°F. Winds are light at 2.9 mph, with no precipitation recorded at the moment.

Today’s high reached 37°F, with the lowest temperature observed at 32.5°F. Wind speeds peaked at 7.1 mph. Although the chance of precipitation was 34%, today’s total precipitation amounted to just 0.12 inches, with moderate snowfall observed.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 33.8°F. The skies will remain overcast, but no precipitation is forecasted, and wind speeds will decrease to around 4.2 mph.

Residents should expect continued chilly and cloudy conditions through tonight, with no significant change in the weather pattern or any weather-related advisories issued.

Today’s Details High 37°F Low 33°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 2 (Low) Precip 34% chance · 0.12 in Now 37°F · feels 32°F Sunrise 6:41am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 37°F 33°F Snow fall: moderate Saturday 40°F 34°F Fog Sunday 53°F 37°F Overcast Monday 42°F 31°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 49°F 29°F Overcast Wednesday 53°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 60°F 34°F Overcast

