12/5/25: Overcast and Chilly at 37°F, Moderate Snowfall Earlier Today

37

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 37°F. Winds are light at 2.9 mph, with no precipitation recorded at the moment.

Today’s high reached 37°F, with the lowest temperature observed at 32.5°F. Wind speeds peaked at 7.1 mph. Although the chance of precipitation was 34%, today’s total precipitation amounted to just 0.12 inches, with moderate snowfall observed.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 33.8°F. The skies will remain overcast, but no precipitation is forecasted, and wind speeds will decrease to around 4.2 mph.

Residents should expect continued chilly and cloudy conditions through tonight, with no significant change in the weather pattern or any weather-related advisories issued.

Today’s Details

High
37°F
Low
33°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
2 (Low)
Precip
34% chance · 0.12 in
Now
37°F · feels 32°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 37°F 33°F Snow fall: moderate
Saturday 40°F 34°F Fog
Sunday 53°F 37°F Overcast
Monday 42°F 31°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 49°F 29°F Overcast
Wednesday 53°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 60°F 34°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

