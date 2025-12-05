12/5/25: Overcast and Chilly at 35°F, Moderate Snow Earlier Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 35.2°F. Winds are gentle at 3.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 37°F and a low reaching 32.5°F. Winds peaked at around 7.1 mph, and although the chance of precipitation was 34%, only 0.12 inches of moderate snowfall was recorded.

For tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with steady temperatures, nearing a low of 34°F. Winds will be mild, only reaching up to 3.8 mph, with a 0% chance of precipitation.

Residents can expect the calm conditions to continue into the evening without any significant weather disruptions.

Today’s Details High 37°F Low 33°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 2 (Low) Precip 34% chance · 0.12 in Now 35°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 6:41am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 37°F 33°F Snow fall: moderate Saturday 40°F 34°F Fog Sunday 53°F 37°F Overcast Monday 42°F 31°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 49°F 29°F Overcast Wednesday 53°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 60°F 34°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email