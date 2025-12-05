12/5/25: Overcast and Chilly at 35°F, Moderate Snow Earlier Today

By
Source Staff
-
0
35

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 35.2°F. Winds are gentle at 3.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 37°F and a low reaching 32.5°F. Winds peaked at around 7.1 mph, and although the chance of precipitation was 34%, only 0.12 inches of moderate snowfall was recorded.

For tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with steady temperatures, nearing a low of 34°F. Winds will be mild, only reaching up to 3.8 mph, with a 0% chance of precipitation.

Residents can expect the calm conditions to continue into the evening without any significant weather disruptions.

Today’s Details

High
37°F
Low
33°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
2 (Low)
Precip
34% chance · 0.12 in
Now
35°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 37°F 33°F Snow fall: moderate
Saturday 40°F 34°F Fog
Sunday 53°F 37°F Overcast
Monday 42°F 31°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 49°F 29°F Overcast
Wednesday 53°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 60°F 34°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR