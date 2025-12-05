12/5/25: Overcast and Chilly at 35°F, Moderate Snow Earlier Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 35.2°F. Winds are gentle at 3.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported at this time.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 37°F and a low reaching 32.5°F. Winds peaked at around 7.1 mph, and although the chance of precipitation was 34%, only 0.12 inches of moderate snowfall was recorded.
For tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with steady temperatures, nearing a low of 34°F. Winds will be mild, only reaching up to 3.8 mph, with a 0% chance of precipitation.
Residents can expect the calm conditions to continue into the evening without any significant weather disruptions.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|37°F
|33°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Saturday
|40°F
|34°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|53°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|42°F
|31°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Tuesday
|49°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|53°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|60°F
|34°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
