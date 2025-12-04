12/4/25: Overcast and Cool at 39°F, Slight Rain Expected Tonight

39

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 39°F. Winds are currently blowing at 6.3 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s high reached 39.6°F with a low temperature of 30.4°F early in the day. Winds reached up to 7.8 mph. There was a 77% chance of precipitation, and a light snowfall was recorded, accumulating a total of 0.24 inches.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 34.5°F. Wind speeds will continue up to 7.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 77%, transitioning from snow to slight rain as the evening progresses.

Residents should prepare for continued cold temperatures and wet conditions through the remainder of the day and into the night.

Today’s Details

High
40°F
Low
30°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
77% chance · 0.24 in
Now
39°F · feels 33°F
Sunrise
6:40am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 40°F 30°F Snow fall: slight
Friday 37°F 33°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 47°F 34°F Fog
Sunday 50°F 36°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 39°F 24°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 27°F Overcast
Wednesday 48°F 35°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

