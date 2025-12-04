12/4/25: Overcast and Cool at 39°F, Slight Rain Expected Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 39°F. Winds are currently blowing at 6.3 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s high reached 39.6°F with a low temperature of 30.4°F early in the day. Winds reached up to 7.8 mph. There was a 77% chance of precipitation, and a light snowfall was recorded, accumulating a total of 0.24 inches.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 34.5°F. Wind speeds will continue up to 7.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 77%, transitioning from snow to slight rain as the evening progresses.

Residents should prepare for continued cold temperatures and wet conditions through the remainder of the day and into the night.

Today’s Details High 40°F Low 30°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 77% chance · 0.24 in Now 39°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:40am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 40°F 30°F Snow fall: slight Friday 37°F 33°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 47°F 34°F Fog Sunday 50°F 36°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 39°F 24°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 27°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 35°F Drizzle: light

