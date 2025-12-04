12/4/25: Overcast and Cold, High 39; Snow Expected, Chance of Drizzle Tonight

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 31.3°F under an overcast sky. The wind is light at 1.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 39.2°F with a chance of moderate snowfall as the day progresses. Winds could increase up to 8 mph. There is a 74% chance of precipitation, with total snow accumulations of around 0.17 inches anticipated.
Tonight, the temperature will dip slightly to a low of 34.3°F. Conditions will shift to light drizzle as the precipitation continues, maintaining a 74% chance. Wind speeds will slightly decline, topping out at 6.6 mph.
Residents are advised to prepare for slick roads and reduced visibility due to the snow during the day and the drizzle tonight. Commuters should plan for potentially slower travel times and exercise caution while driving.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|39°F
|30°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Friday
|38°F
|32°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|49°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|50°F
|36°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|40°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|48°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|51°F
|36°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
