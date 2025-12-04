12/4/25: Overcast and Cold, High 39; Snow Expected, Chance of Drizzle Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
0
34

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 31.3°F under an overcast sky. The wind is light at 1.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 39.2°F with a chance of moderate snowfall as the day progresses. Winds could increase up to 8 mph. There is a 74% chance of precipitation, with total snow accumulations of around 0.17 inches anticipated.

Tonight, the temperature will dip slightly to a low of 34.3°F. Conditions will shift to light drizzle as the precipitation continues, maintaining a 74% chance. Wind speeds will slightly decline, topping out at 6.6 mph.

Residents are advised to prepare for slick roads and reduced visibility due to the snow during the day and the drizzle tonight. Commuters should plan for potentially slower travel times and exercise caution while driving.

Today’s Details

High
39°F
Low
30°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
96%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
74% chance · 0.17 in
Now
31°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:40am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 39°F 30°F Snow fall: moderate
Friday 38°F 32°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 49°F 35°F Overcast
Sunday 50°F 36°F Drizzle: light
Monday 40°F 27°F Overcast
Tuesday 48°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 51°F 36°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR