12/4/25: Overcast and Cold, High 39; Snow Expected, Chance of Drizzle Tonight

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 31.3°F under an overcast sky. The wind is light at 1.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 39.2°F with a chance of moderate snowfall as the day progresses. Winds could increase up to 8 mph. There is a 74% chance of precipitation, with total snow accumulations of around 0.17 inches anticipated.

Tonight, the temperature will dip slightly to a low of 34.3°F. Conditions will shift to light drizzle as the precipitation continues, maintaining a 74% chance. Wind speeds will slightly decline, topping out at 6.6 mph.

Residents are advised to prepare for slick roads and reduced visibility due to the snow during the day and the drizzle tonight. Commuters should plan for potentially slower travel times and exercise caution while driving.

Today’s Details High 39°F Low 30°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 74% chance · 0.17 in Now 31°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:40am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 39°F 30°F Snow fall: moderate Friday 38°F 32°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 49°F 35°F Overcast Sunday 50°F 36°F Drizzle: light Monday 40°F 27°F Overcast Tuesday 48°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 51°F 36°F Overcast

